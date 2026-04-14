Whenever Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the field, he is unmissable. The 15-year-old is among the top scorers in the IPL 2026 and has already slammed two 15-ball half-centuries. In RR's first four IPL 2026 matches (before Rajasthan Royals' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday), Sooryavanshi's scores read: 52, 31, 39, and 78. However, in the match against SRH on Monday, Sooryavanshi was used as an Impact Player. Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Trevor Penny was asked about the decision, and Penny said the youngster wants to field too but team combination forced them to do otherwise.

"The last game he missed out on (fielding), he wasn't very happy because he loves his fielding. It's not because he's a poor fielder," Penny said on Star Sports during the SRH vs RR game on Monday. "Donovan has passed his fitness test. He broke his collarbone in the SA20. He's a gun fielder. It's good to have him back on the field. Sadly, Vaibhav misses out."

Talking about the match, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, two pacers from Vidarbha and Bihar, put an end to RR's winning streak as RR bundled out for 159 against SRH, who made 216/6 courtesy a fine 91 in 44 balls from skipper Ishan Kishan. With this win, RR's four-match win streak is broken, and SRH have their second win to their name alongside three losses. RR have suffered their first loss but sits at the top of the table, while SRH has jumped to fourth place with two wins and three losses.

Ishan Kishan hammered a rapid 91 as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 216 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match on Monday. Kishan played an instrumental role in lifting the SRH side after they lost Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (18) early.

Kishan clobbered eight fours and six sixes to make 91 off just 44 balls.

SRH were also bolstered by Heinrich Klaasen's 26-ball 40, a quickfire 28 from Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Salil Arora's unbeaten 24 off 13 balls. Jofra Archer picked up 2/37 from his four overs for RR.

With agency inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi