Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the cusp of scripting a momentous IPL record. The 15-year-old needs two more sixes to register the most maximums by an Indian in a single IPL season-a record currently held by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma (42). Sooryavanshi reached 40 for the season after slamming three sixes during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, overtaking elite names like Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant in the process.

Most sixes in an IPL season by Indians:

42 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)

40 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

39 - Shreyas Iyer (2025)

38 - Virat Kohli (2016)

38 - Virat Kohli (2024)

38 - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

37 - Rishabh Pant (2018)

On Saturday, Sooryavanshi broke another world record. With a first-ball six against Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi shattered the world record for fastest to 100 T20 sixes.

The 15-year-old reached the 'century' of sixes in just 514 balls. He is also the youngest player to reach the mark.

Sooryavanshi scored 36 in 16 balls. His innings included three sixes and three fours. All his three sixes came in the powerplay. Sooryavanshi now holds the record for most sixes in the powerplay in an IPL season.

Sooryavanshi is the fifth highest run-scorer of IPL 2026 so far, amassing 440 runs in 11 matches at an average of 140 and a strike rate of over 236.

The RR opener has also scored a century and two half-centuries this season.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting approach is high‑risk, especially in the powerplay. He will sometimes get out going for big shots but that's his natural game. He doesn't let pressure build. He attacks from the very first ball. That's what makes him who he is," said former cricketer Aditya Tare.

"He scored a century against Gujarat Titans last season in Jaipur. That's the kind of innings he needs to remember. Hopefully, he can extend those batting spells and spend more time in the middle. It is phenomenal to watch him take on the best bowlers in the league during the Powerplay," he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans