Jasprit Bumrah vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - that was one contest everybody was eager to watch in the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match in Guwahati. Persistent rain in the city meant the game was reduced to 11 overs a side, with the start delayed to 10:10 pm IST. Overs were lost, but not the excitement. On the first ball that Sooryavanshi faced from Bumrah in the second over, he whacked it into the stands. It was a rare loose delivery by Bumrah's usually high standards, and Sooryavanshi found it in the slot, launching it over wide long-on. Bumrah merely smiled and walked back to his mark. But that was not the end. On the fourth ball of the same over, Bumrah was hit for another six, this time over backward square leg.

Bumrah to Vaibhav



Boom for 6:



RR vs MI Match!

Wtf he did tji 3 ball 2 six to bumrah pic.twitter.com/924V9meRjg — voice of vision (@voiceofvision3) April 7, 2026

Earlier, Hardik Pandya said MI chose to bowl first due to the rain-affected conditions, adding that it's early in the season with room for improvement, and confirmed the return of himself and Trent Boult to the lineup.

"We are going to bowl first. It has been under covers, in rain-effected games you should bat second. It just gives you a clear idea what total should be. (Is it because there's been rain and there will be more rain and it's a truncated game that he opted to bowl?) Yes, that has been always the back of the mind," Pandya said at the toss presentations.

Speaking about MI's loss in their previous match, Pandya said that it's still early in the tournament and that mistakes are expected. He said that the team is focused on improving and executing their plans moving forward.

"I feel it's just the start of the season. We are bound to make mistakes and there are always going to be some very long tournaments. You don't win the IPL in the first couple of weeks and at the same point of time, you don't lose it as well. So, yes, we just spoke about in the group what better things we needed to do. And now, you know, it's just a quick turnaround, so just want to focus on this game and see how we can execute the plans which we have decided," Pandya said.

Rajasthan Royals have begun their campaign strongly by winning both their IPL 2026 matches and will aim to carry that momentum into their third game as well.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians opened their campaign on a high with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, but then faced a defeat against the Delhi Capitals in their second match. They will be keen to win in their third match and get their momentum back on track.

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