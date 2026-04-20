With 246 runs in 6 matches, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as an Orange Cap contender in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, scoring runs for fun at the top of the batting order for the Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old's blazing start to the campaign has also seen him become a serious topic of discussion on the international circuit. Certain reports suggest that he is already in line for a Team India debut in the shortest format. Amid this chatter, a video featuring the left-handed opening batter has emerged, where he has shared a clear intent of doing just as well for the Indian team.

Speaking of his mindset as a batter, the youngster said that he wants to spend as much time in the middle as possible, no matter the score. He truly believes that as long as he is in the middle, there's a chance that his team will go on to win the match.

"Main jitni der bhi ground pe hoon, utni der mein dominate karke agar khelu, to match unke haath se chheen sakta hoon (For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I am using my skills, dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents' hands)," Sooryavanshi said in a video on Doordarshan.

The young batter said that he has already started to focus on his international career. While half of his dream has been fulfilled by getting to play in the IPL, the other half is still pending as he is yet to play a World Cup with the senior India team.

"I also spoke to my father. He said I have fulfilled half of his dream, but half is still left. I need to play in the World Cup for the senior Indian team. Abhi mera poora focus isi par hai ki senior India ke liye jitna ho sake utna contribute karun (Of course, every player shares the same dream: to play for the seniors and win for their country, India. That is my focus for India)," he said.

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