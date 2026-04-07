The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals battle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to unfold on Tuesday, with two in-form sides scheduled to square off in Guwahati. While both teams are well-balanced and have several superstar players on their rosters, one battle the cricket world is eager to watch closely is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah. The 15-year-old RR batter has turned the world upside down with his explosive batting over the last year. However, facing Bumrah, the world's No. 1 pacer, is a different challenge altogether.

When Mumbai Indians coach Paras Mhambrey was asked about the freshness of the threat that Sooryavanshi poses, he played down the talk, saying the teenager has been around for more than a year now. Hence, there is no surprise element to his batting that MI need to be wary of.

"Firstly, I think Vaibhav is not new. This is his second year, so he is not new," he said. Mhambrey, however, did not shy away from acknowledging his performances, describing them as "praiseworthy" and in sync with the responsibility the franchise has given him.

"We also know he is a good player, so our preparation will be the same as it is for other players," he added.

Rajasthan have another in-form player arriving for the game against Mumbai in the form of Ravi Bishnoi. Mhambrey played down the 'mystery' surrounding Bishnoi's bowling as well, saying he does not feel the leg-spinner is doing anything different this season.

"I don't see Ravi as a mystery anymore. People have seen what he can do over the years," Mhambrey said. "Every cricketer goes through phases. Sometimes a game goes well, sometimes it doesn't," he added.

In their last couple of matches, the Royals outclassed Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati before pipping the Gujarat Titans away from home as Parag began his stint as permanent captain on a high.

"The credit goes to the captain. He is young, and a lot has been written about him," said Rajasthan Royals performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri.

"It starts from the top. And remember one thing - a cricket team will always be led by the captain," he said on the eve of the Royals' clash against Mumbai Indians.

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