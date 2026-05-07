Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to drive cricket conversation around the world. The improbability of a 15-year-old dominating top bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, and the actual culmination of it makes Sooryavanshi's case special. Sooryavanshi announced his arrival with a 35-ball century in the IPL 2025 and is on a spree in the IPL 2026. Currently, he has 404 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 237.65. He is fifth in the list of top run-getters. His exploits ensured that a group of former England cricketers talked on the topic, "How good is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?"

"This kid, right? So, Chris Gayle's got the fastest IPL hundred - right, 30 balls. This kid has already hit a 100 off 35 balls and a 100 in 36 balls. The most sixes by any Indian batter in a single edition is 42 by Abhishek Sharma in 2024. This kid is on 37 now. Is he the best six-hitter in the world right now?" Michael Vaughan asked.

"Yes. But what did he go for? What did they sign him for as a 14-year-old? Will that not be the best value for money ever? I thought he signed a two-year deal. How much is he going to go for next year at the auction? How are they going to keep him? What if he says he wants to go back to the auction?" Alastair Cook responded.

Vaughan, the former England captain, has been extremely vocal about Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's national team and wants to see the youngster tour England in July. However, he did not agree with Cook on the auction point, believing the Rajasthan Royals would not let him off the hook that easily.

"He'll be burnt out by 21!"



Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi one of the best right now? 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7XVY4o9ZrQ — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) May 6, 2026

"I think he will come on that tour to Ireland. He should be in the Indian party in the summer. I don't think they will throw him back in [the auction]. It will be a private deal done for him," he added.

"Don't think they will throw him back in [the auction]. But rest assured, he will come on that Ireland tour for sure. He should be in that team," he added.

Phil Tufnell joked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be exhausted by 21, going by his breakneck speed of progress. "He could be burnt out by 21," he said.

"He'll have enough cash by then. Might retire," Vaughan added.

"He can't be burnt out; he plays just 30 balls!" Cook commented

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash