Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal reserved blockbuster praise for Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a "rare talent." Sooryavanshi is in contention for the Orange Cap this season, having smashed 579 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.53 and a staggering strike rate of 236.32, including a century and three fifties. Speaking on the teenager's unique approach, Padikkal suggested that copying Sooryavanshi's explosive batting template might not be as fruitful for everyone else.

"What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does is truly unique. At his age, to have that kind of power and explosiveness in his batting is special. Honestly, it would be foolish for anyone to try to copy him. He is a rare talent, and what he does is incredible. For me, I focus on my own strengths and try to get the best out of myself. I don't compare myself with others because there are so many talented players in this tournament. I keep it simple and work on improving my own game as much as I can," Padikkal told JioStar.

The RCB batter also touched upon his IPL debut and the experience of batting with Virat Kohli.

"When I made my IPL debut with RCB in the 2020 season, I felt ready. I had a solid run of scores in domestic cricket behind me. So, I knew that when my chance came, I would be fully switched on and give 100 per cent. And batting with Virat Kohli, one of the greatest in the game, was a huge help. At that age, watching him build an innings gave me so much clarity and understanding of how to construct a knock. That made a big difference in my growth."

Meanwhile, Padikkal has been in sensational form himself this season, scoring 412 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.45 and a strike rate of over 170.

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