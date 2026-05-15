Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to impress one and all with his batting heroics in the Indian Premier League 2026. Defying his age, the 15-year-old batter has been smashing even the fastest and most experienced pacers for massive sixes. Playing just his second season, Sooryavanshi has already broken several records. Amid his sensational run, a video of a father-son duo is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, a father forces his 10-year-old son to face senior fast bowlers in the nets despite the kid's resistance.

Watch it here:

Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on Thursday named in the 15-member India A squad for the tri-nation 50-over series in Sri Lanka, starting June 9. Apart from the hosts, the other team in the tournament is Afghanistan A. The matches will be played in Dambulla.

India A will also play two multi-day (four-day) 'Tests' in Galle, but the squad for that will be announced later.

Sooryavanshi has been included as selectors wanted to give him a chance to assess him with the Pathways squad (India A) before he is picked for the senior team for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom (Ireland and England), starting June 26, said a PTI report. The tri-nation series ends on June 21.

A look at the 15-member squad indicates that the average age of the team is around 23 years. Only the pace bowlers Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh and Yash Thakur are above 25 years of age. None of the players in the squad are above 30, and all have been performers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Day Championship), apart from being contracted with IPL squads.

Apart from Tilak and vice-captain Riyan Parag, who are the mainstays for MI and Rajasthan Royals respectively, Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryansh Shedge (both PBKS), Harsh Dubey (SRH), Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan (both GT), Badoni (LSG) have been first team regulars at various points during this edition of IPL.

In the squad, Anshul Kamboj (Test), Riyan Parag and Tilak Varma (T20Is and ODIs) have already played for the senior team while Ayush Badoni was picked in the Indian squad earlier this year although he didn't get a game.

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)

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