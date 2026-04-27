Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making headlines almost every day with his explosive performances for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season. After a terrific debut last year, the 15-year-old batter has continued to set the stage on fire in this edition with a series of impressive knocks. His latest feat was a sensational 57-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped RR post a formidable total of 228/6. However, despite Sooryavanshi's heroics, Rajasthan Royals ended up losing the match by five wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

As RR gear up for their upcoming clash against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, Sooryavanshi was recently spotted pulling off a light-hearted prank on a group of young fans at an airport.

In a video shared by the Royals on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, a few kids were seen approaching Sooryavanshi for photographs. To their surprise, the Bihar-born batter jokingly told them that he charges Rs 100 for clicking pictures.

"Bhai, main photo lene ka paisa leta hoon. Sahi bol raha hoon bhai," (Brother, I charge money for taking photos. I'm serious), Sooryavanshi said, leaving the kids stunned.

Baccha party always a step aheadpic.twitter.com/locrozR0Yh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2026

As the youngsters began to walk away, he called them back and added, "Main Rs 100 leta hoon, poore doge toh bolo." One of the boys immediately offered Rs 200, after which Sooryavanshi revealed that it was just a prank, much to the children's relief.

Looking ahead to the upcoming match, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag-who has been short of runs-will need to lead from the front as his side prepares to take on a formidable Punjab Kings outfit on Tuesday.

Under the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting regime that began last season, Punjab Kings have scripted a remarkable turnaround, emerging as one of the most consistent and assured teams in the competition-qualities the franchise had long been searching for.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals appear to have lost momentum in the middle phase of the tournament after winning their first four matches. While teenage sensation Sooryavanshi has delivered jaw-dropping performances, the team as a whole has struggled to maintain consistency.

(With PTI Inputs)

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