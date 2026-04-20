A total of two matches took place on Sunday, but the IPL 2026 points table saw only two teams swapping their positions. In the day game, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comeback win by four wickets against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. With the win, the three-time champions rose to the ninth spot, with Mumbai Indians slipping to the bottom position in the points table. In the night game, Punjab Kings outplayed Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 54 runs to retain their top position. Despite the loss, LSG remained in the eighth spot.

Explosive knocks from opener Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly helped table-toppers Punjab Kings hammer Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs to stay unbeaten this season. Arya struck 93 off 37 balls, while fellow left-hander Connolly hit 87 to power Punjab to this season's highest total of 254/7 after being invited to bat first in Chandigarh.

In reply, Lucknow managed just 200/5 as Punjab consolidated their top spot in the 10-team table with five wins and one no-result in six matches. An early reprieve for Connolly proved costly for Lucknow after skipper Rishabh Pant decided not to review an lbw call in the second over from Mohsin Khan, with replays suggesting the ball would have hit the stumps. Australia's Connolly was on four at the time and went on to add 182 runs for the second wicket with Arya as the duo bludgeoned the opposition attack with 16 sixes between them.

"It was exceptional, some of the shots were jaw-dropping," said Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer. "I was just talking to Cooper and Priyansh; we were challenging each other on who will hit the most sixes this season. They are up for it."

Arya reached his second fifty of the season in just 19 balls, and soon the Lucknow attack had no answers for the batting blitz. Connolly went after Aiden Markram with three straight sixes, and Arya finished the over with two more in a 32-run 13th over as Punjab threatened to breach 300. However, pace bowler Prince Yadav dismissed Connolly, and Arya fell three balls later in the next over to miss out on a century.

Mohsin Khan then dismissed Iyer for five, but Australia's Marcus Stoinis steered the team to a mammoth total with a 16-ball 29. Mitchell Marsh, who hit 40, and Ayush Badoni (35) handed Lucknow a brisk start, while Pant struck 43. However, regular wickets and the ever-increasing run rate kept the side behind the chase. Markram hit a valiant 42 off 22 balls, but despite a few dropped catches by Punjab fielders, Lucknow suffered their third straight loss.

"Definitely, we believe in this team for sure," said Pant. "But at the same time, when the opposition is playing well, like Punjab is playing now, you've got to give credit to them for playing good, hard cricket."

In the first match of the day, Rinku Singh hit an unbeaten 53 to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the IPL season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Rajasthan posted 155/9 as their batting faltered after 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi top-scored with 46 at Eden Gardens. Three-time champions Kolkata slipped to 85/6 before the left-handed Rinku steered the team home with two balls to spare.

(With AFP inputs)

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