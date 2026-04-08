Rajasthan Royals maintained their 100 per cent win record in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, thrashing Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-curtailed clash in Guwahati. The result saw RR jump to the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table, boasting six points from three matches. MI, on the other hand, slipped to seventh following two consecutive defeats. After persistent rain reduced the contest to an 11-overs-a-side shootout, RR were put into bat at the Barsapara International Cricket Stadium.

Updated IPL 2026 Points Table:

Rajasthan amassed an imposing 150 for 3 in 11 overs, riding on Jaiswal's unbeaten 32-ball 77 and Sooryavanshi's explosive 39 after being sent in to bat.

The opening pair laid the foundation with a rapid 80-run stand, peppering the boundary with a flurry of strokes, including nine sixes between them.

Jaiswal anchored the innings with authority, blending elegance with brute force as he struck 10 fours and four sixes, dictating terms from the outset.

Their bowlers then delivered a disciplined effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for 9.

Under pressure to go over 13 runs an over, Mumbai's chase never really took off. Their top order crumbled. Ryan Rickelton (8), Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (6) fell cheaply, leaving MI reeling at 23 for 3 inside the first three overs.

Tilak Varma (14) and skipper Hardik Pandya (9) attempted to rebuild with a few boundaries, but Rajasthan's bowlers maintained tight lines and struck at regular intervals to control the match.

There was a brief lapse in the field, with a couple of misfields and dropped chances, which Sherfane Rutherford capitalised to make a brisk 25 off eight balls.

However, Rajasthan quickly regained control, with Sandeep Sharma lunging forward to complete a stunning low catch to get rid of Rutherford.

(With PTI Inputs)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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