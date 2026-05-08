Mitchell Marsh slammed a superb 111 off 56 balls as bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants snapped a six-match losing streak with a nine-run DLS victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-curtailed IPL match in Lucknow on Thursday. Sent in to bat, Marsh smashed nine fours and as many sixes, adding 95 off 56 balls with Arshin Kulkarni (17) and 70 off 41 balls with Nicholas Pooran (38) to single-handedly steer LSG to 209 for 3. Skipper Rishabh Pant also made a quickfire 10-ball 32 not out.

However, multiple rain interruptions reduced the match to a 19-over a side affair, setting RCB a DLS Target of 213.

Chasing the total, RCB were limited to 203 for six with Prince Yadav (3/33) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/33) sharing wickets for LSG.

Skipper Rajat Patidar was the highest scorer for RCB with a 31-ball 61.

For RCB, Krunal Pandya (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/49) claimed a wicket each.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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