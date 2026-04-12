Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action remains a topic of discussion in the cricketing arena. His unique stop-and-pause side-arm action has already divided the cricket world. Earlier this year, India's spin great Ravichandran Ashwin had shared an idea to face the spinner. He advised that batters should pull out of their stance when Tariq pauses midway during his bowling. New Zealand's star batter Daryl Mitchell was seen doing the same during a Pakistan Super League 2026 game recently.

It happened during a clash between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 10. During Tariq's bowling, Mitchell pulled out of his stance. Reacting to Mitchell's move, Ashwin said that the batter has every right to do that.

"Now it's up to the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn't consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains and opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done, Mitchell," wrote Ashwin on X.

Hours after Ashwin's comment, Tariq himself put up a story on Instagram while reacting to Mitchell's move against him. He used the cricket rule book in his reaction.

"Unsporting Conduct (Foul Play): If the batter does this continuously to deliberately distract the bowler or waste time, it can be deemed unfair play. The umpire has the discretion to warn the batter, and if it continues, issue a penalty (usually 5 penalty runs to the fielding side).

"Happy to hear 5 penalty runs keep it up," read the Instagram story of Tariq.

While speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the India vs Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup 2026, Ashwin said, "If he (Usman Tariq) stops before delivering the ball, the batsman has the right to move away. He can say, 'I thought he was stopping.' That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire.

"If I was there, I would have done it. One should do everything to win a game within the rules. I would simply say I don't know when he will release the ball, and I would step away. If I move away, it is the umpire's responsibility.

"Imagine the pressure on Usman Tariq in the middle of the match. It would be an incredible joyride. He is the ace up their sleeves; imagine what he becomes if the batsman reacts like that."

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