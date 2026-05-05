Legendary Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar blasted Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for a major error during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. During the 14th over of the LSG innings, Himmat Singh was foxed by a delivery from Bumrah and ended up getting caught behind by Ryan Rickelton. However, the bowler's joy was short-lived as the siren went off and the umpire signalled no-ball. Gavaskar was left fuming by Bumrah overstepping at such an important juncture and said that it is 'unacceptable' for a player of his calibre to bowl no-balls at that time.

"This is not acceptable. You are a professional cricketer. Wides, I understand. But not no-balls," Gavaskar said on commentary.

Mumbai Indians rode on sublime half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to outclass Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in a high-scoring Indian Premier League clash on Monday.

Rohit hammered a fluent 84 off 44 balls and stitched a 143-run opening stand with Rickelton (83 off 32 balls) to power Mumbai Indians past Lucknow Super Giants' 228 for five, sealing the chase in 18.4 overs and notching up their third win in 10 matches to move to six points.

Lucknow, meanwhile, remained rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from nine outings.

Earlier, bottom-placed LSG finally found some spark as Nicholas Pooran smashed his maiden half-century of the season, powering the Rishabh Pant-led side to 228/5.

LSG rode on a blistering 21-ball 63 from Pooran, while opener Mitchell Marsh contributed 44 in a much-improved batting display in their ninth game of the season.

However, skipper Pant's struggles continued as he managed only 15 in what has been an underwhelming campaign, before Aiden Markram (31 not out) and Himmat Singh (40 not out) provided the late push.

(With PTI inputs)

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