Though no official confirmation of MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been made, many fans and experts feel that they have seen the last of the wicket-keeper batter in the Chennai Super Kings shirt as a player. Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher also delivered an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff-clinching win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, calling the legendary captain a global icon who changed the sport forever. Boucher reflected on Dhoni's unmatched connection with fans and his lasting impact on world cricket.“I've been at Chepauk a few times, and I've never seen fans go as crazy for anyone as they do for MS Dhoni,” Boucher, who can be called Dhoni's long-term rival on the international circuit, said on Star Sports.

“It's something I speak about even in South Africa. Whenever people say they want to experience the IPL, I always tell them they have to go to Chepauk to watch Dhoni, because that's when you truly understand how massive he is in this country.”

“He has been an absolute legend of the game, not just in India but across the world. What he has done for cricket is astronomical.”

Boucher also hoped Dhoni would continue contributing to the game even after retirement. “Whenever he eventually decides to move on, it will be a huge loss for the game. Hopefully, he continues to remain involved in cricket in some capacity, whether as a director of cricket for CSK or in another role,” he said.

“He has an incredible cricket brain and an outstanding character. He will forever be remembered among the greats of the game. And from the rest of the cricketing world, thank you for everything you've done for the sport. You've been an absolute superstar.”

The tribute was after SRH went on to win against CSK by 5 wickets at M. A. Chidambaram stadium to book a place in the IPL 2026 play-offs. Chasing 181 SRH rode on 70 not out by Ishan Kishan and a blazing 47 by Heinrich Klaasen to get past the finish line in 19 overs.

Earlier Dewald Brevis led the way with 44 for CSK while captain Pat Cummins was phenomenal with figures of 3/28 and also reaching 200 T20 wickets.

SRH registered 16 points in 13 matches which saw them join the likes of Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the play-offs.

WIth IANS Inputs

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