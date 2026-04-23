Thursday will see a clash of two five-time champions in the IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have lost four of their six games, and a win in this match will see them move into the top half of the 10-team IPL points table. Over the years, the rivalry and storied history of the two sides have led fans to dub this contest El Clasico. With big names on both sides, the moniker suits the contest.

This time, however, it is different. There is still no clarity on whether former MI captain Rohit Sharma and ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni will play in the contest. Rohit has missed a couple of games due to a hamstring issue, while Dhoni is yet to play a match in IPL 2026 after suffering a calf strain before the tournament began.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, both Dhoni and Rohit trained on Tuesday, but "it is understood that neither looked fully convinced about their fitness."

Rohit "still appears to be struggling with his fitness. He batted on Tuesday evening - something he has been doing regularly of late - but is believed to be some distance away from match fitness," the report added.

"At some stage, the decision may be left to Rohit himself, but as of Wednesday, he still appears to be struggling with his fitness."

"We have told him to inform us when he is ready. As of today, he has not told us anything. We are waiting to hear from him," said Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise. "We still don't know whether he will come to the ground. It is entirely up to him."

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