Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced their squad for IPL 2026, aiming to build on their promising performances from recent seasons while addressing key areas of inconsistency. With retentions finalised, SRH have kept their core intact, led by captain Pat Cummins, explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, and power-hitter Travis Head, who continue to form the backbone of the franchise. Alongside them, the management has added fresh depth and balance across departments, hoping to create a more stable and adaptable unit for the new season. Here's a look at the newly announced Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2026.

Players Retained: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.

Players Released: Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby

Auction Budget: Rs 25.5 crore