Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar took a stunning dig at Lucknow Super Giants uncapped pacer Akash Singh during the IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. The fast bowler was taken apart by RR batters with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slamming him for multiple sixes. He ended up conceding 54 runs in 3 overs and despite taking one wicket, his bowling was criticised heavily by the commentators. Gavaskar mentioned his celebration during LSG's last game against Chennai Super Kings where he took a paper out of his pocket after every wicket he took. The India legend took a cheeky dig at the youngster and asked him to show a bit of 'humility' before wondered where the piece of paper was.

“Where's the chit now, it's in the pocket right? Where is the chit? I like a bit of humility,” Gavaskar said on commentary during the game. “In an over, you get a wicket in maybe one ball. Five balls you are being clobbered. He has given 48 runs in 17 deliveries," Gavaskar said on commentary.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 93 off just 38 balls to overshadow Mitchell Marsh's brutal 96 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brutal 57-ball 96 to power Lucknow Super Giants to 220 for five.

Marsh added 109 off 50 balls with Josh Inglis (60 off 29 balls) for the opening wicket before sharing another 64 off 42 with skipper Rishabh Pant (35).

Chasing the total, Sooryavanshi (93 off 38) and stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) stitched 75 off 39. After Jaiswal's departure, Sooryavanshi formed a 105-run alliance with Jitesh Sharma (53 not out) as RR completed the chase in 19.1 overs.

For RR, leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja (2/35) snapped two wickets.

(With PTI inputs)

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