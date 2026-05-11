Sunil Gavaskar played his last international match in 1987. Since then, he has dabbled in many roles in the Indian cricket fraternity. As a very popular commentator currently, the India batting legend follows the latest developments of Indian cricketers. Gavaskar has also been part of the IPL Governing Council as a member back in 2010. Recalling an incident from his stint at the IPL Governing Council, Gavaskar penned down an interesting incident in a column.

Writing for Mid-day, Gavaskar revealed how he was once 'pulled up' by a member of the Governing Council. "Many years ago, when I was in the IPL Governing Council, I had in my personal capacity written to the captains of the eight franchises asking them how the IPL could be made even better than it was. Most replied and while there was no major suggestion, the one from Adam Gilchrist recommending rewarding the teams finishing one and two another crack at the title with the Qualifier and Eliminator was a unique one," Gavaskar wrote.

"I was pulled up by a member of the Governing Council, who asked with whose authority I had written to the franchise skippers for their suggestions. I told him that I had written in my personal capacity as a former captain and player with the sole intention of seeing how we could make the IPL even better and didn't need anybody's permission to write to them. It was now up to the Governing Council to accept it or not. They did and now it's something that each franchise tries to do - finish in the top two so they can get another bite of the cherry.

"Being invited to be part of the inaugural Governing Council for three years is something I have always cherished. For all those involved then, the IPL is like our baby and it's such a delight to see the baby grow into such a good-looking adult now."

Gavaskar isn't particularly happy with the way the game is tilting in favour of batters. Gavaskar, a batting icon himself, has asked for certain rule changes to be made in the game in order to bring the balance back. To start with, he wants the no-ball rule to be redefined.

"There's the 'wide ball' call for a bouncer going barely over the batter's head. This is like asking a fast bowler to bowl with one hand tied behind his back. C'mon, give him some leeway. After all, with boundary lengths being shortened even though there's enough space to push them back, the bowlers are being short-changed, and now, with this interpretation where the ball is called a wide if it goes above the batter's head in his normal stance, the quickies are being handicapped even more.

"If that rule can be tweaked to allow the quick a margin of one foot, approximately the length of the bat handle, above the head while in his batting stance, that would give the fast bowler some relief and encouragement to fire in some more," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar, asking for margins to be increased for bowlers.

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