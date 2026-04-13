India great Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Mukul Choudhary for the batter's match-winning knock for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Choudhary smashed an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls with the help of two fours and seven sixes to seal a last-ball victory for LSG. Meanwhile, Gavaskar also reserved praise for Ayush Badoni, who scored 54 off 34 balls, though his knock was overshadowed by that of Choudhary. In fact, it was Badoni's innings that kept LSG alive in the chase of 182 against KKR despite losing two wickets in three balls at one point. From 41/0, LSG were reduced to 42/2 in 4.3 overs when Badoni arrived at the crease and kept the side going.

"Ayush Badoni's knock of 54 runs is highly underrated. This knock is what helped LSG keep believing. He is a very good all-around cricketer. He can bowl a bit and is a very good fielder. But he has been used as an impact sub this season. For him to come in and start timing the ball the way he did was just splendid to watch," Gavaskar said on JioStar.

"Yes, he got stuck a bit because Sunil Narine was going through a beautiful spell. But when he played against the seamers, he looked in great touch and kept hammering them to all parts of the ground," he added.

The former India opener pointed out that Badoni couldn't take his innings deep after scoring his fifty and that could concern his franchise.

"Immediately after he brought up his half-century, he got dismissed. That must have been a worrying sign for LSG," said Gavaskar.

"But you have to give credit to Ayush Badoni. He has been playing for them for a while. He is captaining Delhi in domestic cricket. So, all that maturity is coming to the fore. From an LSG point of view, you want such players in your line-up. At the end of the day, your top four or five batters are your seasoned international players. Then come these fearless prodigies, who are supposed to make the difference. They are the ones who have to show up in the finishing part of the match," he said.

With the aim of winning a third consecutive game, LSG now return to Lucknow, where they take on the Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

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