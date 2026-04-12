Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians are having a poor run in the 2026 edition. The Hardik Pandya-led side won its opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders but went on to lose against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. MI, who are in the bottom half of the points table, look like a strong and well-balanced team on paper, but their performances in the last two matches speak otherwise. As the side struggles to find rhythm, former India player Hanuma Vihari has backed it to make the playoffs this year.

"I think MI will make the top four. They are struggling but still have the firepower. RCB definitely. SRH have to play out of their skin. CSK need some time this year. There are chances they will finish mid-table or once again at the bottom. Something has to work for them. Brevis needs to come back, Dhoni needs to come back, then maybe there is some chance," Vihari said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

MI are known as "slow starters", as they usually struggle to win matches in the initial stage of the tournament before bouncing back in the latter half of the league stage.

Vihari pointed out that MI have been lacking consistency in batting, while their bowlers have been leaking runs this year. He added that Jasprit Bumrah is not at his usual best. The ace pacer has not picked up a wicket in three matches while bowling at an economy rate of eight.

"For MI, first, Hardik was unavailable. Then he came back and they dropped Santner and Corbin Bosch. There have been wholesale changes which is unlike Mumbai. They make changes here and there but this year they have been making changes. They are struggling. In the batting, Rohit scored runs in the first match but got a start in the second and failed in the third. Consistency is lacking in their batting. In the bowling as well, they are giving away runs in every match. They look like a one-dimensional bowling attack and need to correct it. Bumrah has not been at his best as well," Vihari added.

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