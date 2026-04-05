Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 Highlights: Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain's knock after pacer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Sunday. Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total. Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct. (Scorecard)
Highlights of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 Match Today, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:
SRH vs LSG Live: LSG beat SRH by 5 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants (160/5) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (156/9) by five wickets. For LSG, Rishabh Pant becomes the top-scorer with 68 runs. Apart from him, Aiden Markram scored 45. For SRH, Harsh Dubey took two wickets, while Eshan Malinga and Shivang Kumar took one wicket each. Seeing his team win, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gives a standing ovation.
SRH vs LSG Live: LS need 9 off 6 balls
In the 19th over, Rishabh Pant and Mukul Choudhary scored four runs. Lucknow Super Giants now need 9 runs more to win in the last over.
LSG 148/5 (19 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Pant hits 50
FIFTY!!! Rishabh Pant hits a boundary on Harsh Dubey's delivery and completes his half-century. Lucknow Super Giants now need 13 off 12 balls to win this match.
LSG 144/5 (18 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! Another wicket gone as Harsh Dubey dismissed Abdul Samad for 16. Full delivery and Samad decided to go for the big hit. It was actually in his arc and hence swung through the line. Strikes hard but miscued and hit it straight down long-off's throat. Liam Livingstone took a good catch.
LSG 139/5 (17.4 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: 14 runs off the over
Abdul Samad joins the party in style as he hits 10 runs in the previous over of Eshan Malinga. This include two brilliant boundaries from Samad. LSG now need 19 runs more to win in the last three overs.
LSG 138/4 (17 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Pant nears 50
Rishabh Pant has finally broken the shackles and started dealing in boundaries. In the previous over of Jaydev Unadkat, Pant hit two boundaries and went past the 40-run mark. He is now inching towards his half-century. LSG now need 29 runs more to win from 24 balls.
LSG 128/4 (16 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! What just happened here? Nicholas Pooran departed for 1. Pooran got low to play the sweep and edged the ball slightly underneath. Thinking it would miss the wicketkeeper, he set off for a run. However, the ball reached the keeper on the bounce, and Ishan Kishan reacted quickly to break the stumps and run him out.
LSG 105/4 (13.1 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! Ayush Badoni becomes the third wicket of the day of Lucknow Super Giants as Harsh Dubey dismisses him for 12. Badoni gets out of crease but fails to connect it properly. Ishan Kishan gets the ball and wastes no time to stump him out.
LSG 102/3 (12.1 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: 8 runs off the over
Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni are forming a stable partnership and taking two-down Lucknow Super Giants ahead in the chase of 157. In the previous over of Shivang Kumar, Pant hits two back-to-back boundaries as the young bowler leaks 13 runs. LSG now need 55 off 48 balls to win.
LSG 102/2 (12 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! Shivang Kumar has provided Sunrisers Hyderabad with the wicket of Aiden Markram for 45. Markram went for a big hit but his shot lands into the hands of Liam Livingstone at the boundary line. A big wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Will this be a twist in the game? Only time will tell.
LSG 77/2 (9.2 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Boundary from Pant
FOUR!!! Rishabh Pant gets his first boundary of the day on Eshan Malinga's delivery. Pant smartly places a shot at the deep backward point, where Shivang Kumar fails to stop it from cross the boundary line.
LSG 76/1 (9 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Markram nears 50
Aiden Markram is brilliantly dominating all the bowlers and taking Lucknow Super Giants ahead in the chase of 157. In the previous over of Shivang Kumar, he hit a boundary and breached the 40-run mark. He is now inching towards his half-century.
LSG 67/1 (8 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Markram on fire
Despite losing the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, Lucknow Super Giants are still enjoying the momentum as Aiden Markram is fearlessly dealing in boundaries. In the previous over of Jaydev Unadkat, Markram hit two boundaries and a massive six as the pacer conceded 15 runs. This also marks the end of the powerplay and LSG have also crossed the 50-run mark.
LSG 53/1 (6 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! Eshan Malinga draws the first blood for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he dismisses Mitchell Marsh for 14. Trying to go for a pull shot, Marsh doesn't get the timing right as he gets caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy at the deep square leg region. First wicket gone for Lucknow Super Giants.
LSG 37/1 (4.4 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Massive six from Markram
SIX!!! Aiden Markram hits a massive six on Jaydev Unadkat's delivery. Back of a length and at the stumps, Markram stands tall, lets the ball come and then brings the bottom-hand into play, whiplashes it high over long-on for a maximum.
LSG 31/0 (3.3 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Aiden Markram hits a brilliant boundary on Harsh Dubey's delivery. Tossed up just outside off - Markram gets a good stride forward and then lifts it over mid-off, bounces away to the ropes.
LSG 22/0 (2.3 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: 14 runs off the over
WOAH!!! Lucknow Super Giants batters make it up for the slow start in the first over. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram unleash their fury at Nitish Kumar Reddy and score 14 runs in the second over. This include two boundaries from Markram and one from Marsh. Rishabh Pant's sacrifice is now paying off.
LSG 16/0 (2 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Good start for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a good start with the ball as Harsh Dubey bowls an economical over. In the first over, he conceded just two runs as LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are eyeing some boundaries in the upcoming overs.
LSG 2/0 (1 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: We are back
Hello and welcome to the second innings of IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. In the chase of 157, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have opened the proceedings for LSG. On the other hand, Harsh Dubey will be bowling the first over for SRH.
SRH vs LSG Live: Surprising stat
156/9 is the highest totals for Surnisers Hyderabad after being 4 down for less than 30 runs in IPL, bettering 154/9 against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad in 2023 when they were 29/4.
SRH vs LSG Live: SRH 156/9 in 20 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad have ended their innings at 156/9 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen scored 62, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 56. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan took two wickets each for LSG.
SRH vs LSG Live: Back-to-back wickets
OUT!!! Avesh Khan has provided Sunrisers Hyderabad with two back-to-back wickets. First, he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 62, who was caught by Rishabh Pant. On the very next ball, he cleaned up Harsh Dubey for duck. Seventh wicket gone for SRH.
SRH 144/7 (18.2 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! AAAH!!! The strong 116-run partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen has been broken as the former got dismissed by M Siddharth. Trying to go for a big hit, Reddy failed to time the shot properly as it landed into the hands of Prince Yadav.
SRH 142/5 (17.4 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Reddy hits 50
FIFTY !!! Nitish Kumar Reddy takes a single on Avesh Khan's delivery and completes his half-century. It is his third half-century in the IPL and he brings it up in 30 balls. Now, Reddy does his iconic "Pushpa" celebration, leaving the Hyderabad crowd berserk.
SRH 125/44 (16.2 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Klaasen hits 50
FIFTY!!! Heinrich Klaasen takes a single on Prince Yadav's delivery and brings up his half-century in style. It is his back-to-back fifties in IPL 2026 and he brings it up in 33 balls. Terrific batting from SRH star as they are now dominating the innings.
SRH 123/4 (16 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Reddy nears 50
The momentum of the game has completely shifted as Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy are forming a terrific partnership. In the previous over of Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Reddy hit three huge sixes and breached the 40-run mark. Now both Reddy and Klaasen are nearing their respective fifties.
SRH 114/4 (15 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Klaasen goes berserk
WOAH!!! Heinrich Klaasen goes berserk and this time, pacer Avesh Khan faces the wrath. In the previous over of the pacer, Klaasen hammered four boundaries as Avesh conceded 19 runs. With this, Klaasen has also breached the 40-run mark and inching towards his half-century.
SRH 92/4 (14 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Back-to-back fours
FOURS!!! Nitish Kumar Reddy hits two back-to-back boundaries on Digvesh Singh Rathi. In total, the LSG spinner conceded 14 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting back on track.
SRH 65/4 (12 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: SRH hit all-time low
Lowest first 10 overs totals in IPL
31/3 - KKR vs Deccan, Cape Town, 2009
32/5 - RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009
32/4 - MI vs KXIP, Wankhede, 2015
35/4 - SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2026*
SRH vs LSG Live: 16 runs off the over
Finally a sigh of relief for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy start dealing in sixes. This time, the duo took on Prince Yadav and hit one sixes each. In total, Prince leaked 16 runs in the over. A good sign for SRH.
SRH 51/4 (11 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: Pant's intense chat with umpire
Ohh!!! Team Lucknow Super Giants sent pacer Mohammed Shami out of the field as his four-over quota is done. They brought in Matthew Breetzke as the impact sub but the on-field umpire stopped them from doing so. Rishabh Pant also engages in an animated chat with the umpire but Shami has been brought back on field.
SRH vs LSG Live: 2 runs off the over
Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy are forming a stable partnership and trying to bring four-down Sunrisers Hyderabad out of trouble. In the previous over of M Siddarth, the duo scored four runs. They need some boundaries now to gain the momentum.
SRH 35/4 (10 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! WOAH!!! Rishabh Pant, you beauty!!! Digvesh Rathi traps Liam Livingstone with his spin. Livingstone tries to go for a scoop shot. However, the ball hits the bat and goes up in the air. Rishabh Pant makes a terrific dive and completes a stunning one-handed catch. Fourth wicket gone for SRH.
SRH 26/4 (7.1 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: SIX
SIX!!! Liam Livingstone finally breaks the shackles and gets the first maximum of the day. Livingstone hits it on the delivery of spinner M Siddharth. The SRH star patiently waits for the ball, sends it high and deep into the stands at long-on. This also marks the end of the powerplay.
SRH 22/3 (6 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: SRH on backfoot
Pacer Mohammed Shami is wrecking havoc at Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have gone on the backfoot. After losing three early wickets, the duo of Liam Livingstone and Heinrich Klaasen is not taking any risks against LSG's strong bowling.
SRH 15/3 (5 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! What's going on here? Prince Yadav joins the party in style and cleans up Ishan Kishan for 1. Completely beaten by the pace, the ball dodges the bat and then rattles the off-stump. Third wicket gone for Sunrisers Hyderabad as LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka stands and prays to God for this moment.
SRH 11/3 (3.3 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! Mohammed Shami strikes again and this time, Travis Head becomes his prey and departs for seven. The cutter delivery from Shami, Head tries to sneak out a boundary but Aiden Markram shows terrific dive at the mid-off and completes an excellent catch. Seeing this, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gives a standing ovation and joyously celebrates the moment.
LSG 8/2 (2.1 overs)
SRH vs LSG Live: OUT
OUT!!! What a moment for Lucknow Super Giants as Mohammed Shami dismisses Abhishek Sharma for duck. A masterstroke captaincy from Rishabh Pant as he places a fielder at short third. Beaten by the pace, Abhishek ends up bringing the edge to ball as M Siddharth then moves to the first slip from short third to complete a good catch. First wicket gone for SRH.
SRH 1/1 (1 over)
SRH vs LSG Live: We are underway
IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants finally begins. For SRH, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have opened the proceedings. The duo is looking for a yet another partnership against LSG. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami will be bowling the first over for LSG.
SRH vs LSG Live: Impact subs for both teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari
Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh
SRH vs LSG Live: SRH's Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
SRH vs LSG Live: LSG's Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.
SRH vs LSG Live: Here's what Kishan said at the toss
"Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes - Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time," said SRH skipper Ishan Kishan.
SRH vs LSG Live: Here's what Pant said at the toss
"We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out," said LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.
SRH vs LSG Live: Toss
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match on Sunday.
SRH vs LSG Live: SRH's first home game of IPL 2026
𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚, 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙨𝙠𝙮 pic.twitter.com/OoKvfAy8Ky— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 5, 2026
SRH vs LSG Live: Team SRH ready for the battle
Uppal awaits pic.twitter.com/39sghp6aNb— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 5, 2026
SRH vs LSG Live: LSG's strong bowling
LSG's bowling unit was their biggest plus against Delhi Capitals. Mohammed Shami turned back the clock with a vintage new-ball spell alongside young pacer Prince Yadav, as the duo reduced Delhi to 26/4 inside the power play in their last outing.
SRH vs LSG Live: KL Rahul's big record in danger
Nicholas Pooran has amassed 1381 runs for LSG and is just 22 runs away from surpassing KL Rahul (1410) to become the franchise’s all-time leading run-scorer. His tally of 102 sixes is already the highest for LSG in IPL history.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Head-Abhishek look for 2024 recap
The duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma famously dismantled LSG in IPL 2024, chasing down 166 in just 9.4 overs at Hyderabad. Head starred with a breathtaking 89* (30), while Abhishek hammered 75* (28). SRH’s 107/0 in the first 6 overs of that game remains the 2nd highest powerplay score in IPL history.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Pant to bat at No 3?
Tactical tinkering also backfired as LSG moved away from their settled opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, promoting India's out-of-favour keeper-batter Rishabh Pant to the top. Pant managed just seven before being run out, reigniting the debate over his ideal batting position. A move back to No 3 could be on the cards -- a slot from where he had enjoyed success in 2025 scoring a century.
IPL 2026 Live Score: What's going wrong for LSG?
It is not a lack of resources that is hurting LSG. The Justin Langer-coached side boasts a formidable batting line-up featuring Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, South Africa's Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran. However, their collapse for 141 in less than 19 overs in their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Ekana exposed glaring issues.
SRH vs LSG Live: LSG's poor run
Despite making the playoffs in their first two seasons, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants have endured a slump over the past couple of years, finishing seventh in identical fashion, and their campaign this time has not begun on a promising note.
SRH vs LSG Live: Focus on Pant's batting order
With momentum on their side and home conditions in their favour, Sunrisers Hyderabad will surely start as favourites, while Lucknow Super Giants have a mountain to climb. The focus will be entirely on Rishabh Pant and his batting order as he opened the innings in the previous match against Delhi Capitals.
SRH vs LSG Live: SRH's big win over KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad head into their first home game of the season brimming with confidence after rediscovering their batting mojo, hammering 226/8 to crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at Eden Gardens. Returning to Uppal, where conditions are expected to favour strokeplay in an afternoon game, only adds to the challenge for LSG.
SRH vs LSG Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.