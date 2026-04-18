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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Sunday, with the attention firmly on whether the legendary MS Dhoni will finally make his comeback. CSK are eyeing their third win in a row. After starting the season poorly, Ruturaj Gaikwad and co have gained some momentum with successive wins, aided by the star performances of Sanju Samson. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan-led SRH have endured a topsy-turvy campaign, but enter the game on a high, buoyed by the stunning debuts of young pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, straight from Hyderabad:

Apr 18, 2026 18:35 (IST)
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SRH vs CSK LIVE: The rise of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain

Sunrisers Hyderabad took a leap of faith in their previous game, and it paid off big time. 24-year-old pacer Praful Hinge and 21-year-old Sakib Hussain were handed debuts against Rajasthan Royals, and they set the world alight, taking 4 wickets each. Praful made an instant impact with 3 wickets in his very first over, while Sakib finished with the joint-best figures on IPL debut (1/24).

SRH will hope their bowling woes are behind them, courtesy of their new pace duo.

Apr 18, 2026 18:28 (IST)
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SRH vs CSK LIVE: Topsy-turvy campaign for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad have endured a shaky campaign so far. Ishan Kishan has been among the runs with a couple of spectacular knocks, but Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have suffered from inconsistency. They have an identical record to CSK heading into today's encounter, with 2 wins and 3 losses from 5 games.

Apr 18, 2026 18:26 (IST)
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SRH vs CSK LIVE: CSK eye 3rd straight win

After three straight losses to start the season, Chennai Super Kings' campaign have brought their campaign back on track with two wins in a row. The defining change has been Sanju Samson's upturn in form, with the opener slamming a hundred and a fifty in the last two matches. A third straight win would signal the start of CSK's playoff charge.

Apr 18, 2026 18:19 (IST)
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SRH vs CSK LIVE: Will MS Dhoni play?

Speculation continues over the much-awaited return of MS Dhoni in CSK colours for IPL 2026. Dhoni is yet to play a game this season, missing out on the first 5 games due to injury. However, he has reportedly been travelling with the side of late, and the match against SRH marks his best chance yet to return to action.

Apr 18, 2026 18:17 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)! We are in Hyderabad today, as two teams with an identical record face off.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Ayush Mhatre Shivam Dube Ishan Kishan Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Heinrich Klaasen Praful Hinge Sakib Hussain Anshul Kamboj Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 27 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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