Sunrisers Hyderabad took a leap of faith in their previous game, and it paid off big time. 24-year-old pacer Praful Hinge and 21-year-old Sakib Hussain were handed debuts against Rajasthan Royals, and they set the world alight, taking 4 wickets each. Praful made an instant impact with 3 wickets in his very first over, while Sakib finished with the joint-best figures on IPL debut (1/24).



SRH will hope their bowling woes are behind them, courtesy of their new pace duo.