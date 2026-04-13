Ishan Kishan toyed with the Rajasthan Royals bowling on Monday in an IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain arrived early at the crease after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck on the first ball of the innings and then unleashed shots all around the field. Kishan slammed a 30-ball half-century and raced to 91 in just 43 balls. He was eventually dismissed in the 14th over by Sandeep Sharma after mistiming a shot. The entire stadium gave Kishan a standing ovation. His innings included six sixes and eight fours.

The first of his six sixes came in the third over off Jofra Archer as he slammed a short ball over deep mid-wicket for a towering maximum. SRH owner Kavya Maran sported a wide smile as she watched the six.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen believes the side still has the depth and unity to push for a playoff spot in IPL 2026, despite a mixed start to their campaign. SRH, the IPL 2016 winners, returned to their home ground after losing to Punjab Kings by six wickets in New Chandigarh.

The Ishan Kishan-led side has only one win in four games. "It's not the perfect start that we wanted. I think we are one game away from where we would have been happy. If you gave us one or two wins out of four, we would have been happy.

"But now we're basically playing a new 10-match series. We're still aiming for seven or eight wins. So life's a little bit harder, but we still can do it. We've got an incredible squad and incredible unity to still make it to the playoffs," Klaasen said to broadcasters ahead of SRH hosting Rajasthan Royals.

Reflecting on his own batting form, Klaasen said, "Six out of ten. I would like to go a little bit quicker. The last game didn't go so well for me. I gave away a couple of runs and struggled a little bit. But in the first three games, I was pretty pleased with myself.

"I've missed out on one or two boundaries, maybe. But the way I've played and the way I've summed up the games so far, I'm quite happy and quite pleased. It's just about getting the last game out of my head," he added.

Klaasen also explained why he has not been keeping wickets this season. "No, last year Pat was just happy with me next to him, giving him some ideas. We quite liked how the local players listened to Ishan when he was keeping.

"So that was the strategy going into this season as well. Unfortunately, Pat is still injured, and that's the only reason why I'm not keeping. But I think my keeping career is almost very done."

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season