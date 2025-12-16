SRH Full Squad, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 25.5 crore, aiming to build on their promising performances from recent seasons while addressing key areas of inconsistency. With retentions finalised, SRH have kept their core intact, led by captain Pat Cummins, explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, and power-hitter Travis Head, who continue to form the backbone of the franchise. Cummins' leadership and bowling make him central to the team's strategy, while the opening pair of Abhishek and Head has played a huge role in SRH's revival. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.

RELEASED PLAYERS: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh.