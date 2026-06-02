Gujarat Titans' dream of clinching their second IPL title was completely shattered on Sunday after they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Shubman Gill and his side endured a poor start, losing five wickets before even reaching the 100-run mark. Later, Washington Sundar scored a fighting half-century to help GT post 155/8 in 20 overs. However, the total proved to be below par as RCB chased it down comfortably in 18 overs, riding on star batter Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75.

As GT suffered a heartbreaking defeat, their Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki addressed the post-match press conference. He was asked whether the batters focused too much on preserving their wickets instead of going for attacking shots.

"We lost two wickets (laughs). I don't think that's the case, no. I disagree with that. I think you saw even in the chase, we were able to take wickets. Virat played obviously very well to to sort of almost anchor that chase and guide that chase as he did. But both teams lost wickets. As far as my mind, I think we probably just made a perhaps a slight miscalculation actually of what score was appropriate on that pitch," said Solanki.

"I don't think it was a 200-plus pitch of of any sorts. I think if we if we had have got some somewhere around that sort of 180 mark, I think that would have been a challenging total for them to chase," he added.

Following the loss, GT skipper Shubman Gill also admitted that a total in the range of 180-190 could have been defended by the team.

"I think if we would have gotten close to 180, 190, it would have been a good match. (On whether the surface was slow or two-paced) Honestly, not that much. You know, maybe a little bit. We have seen whenever we are playing, in the first three or four overs there is a little bit of movement for the fast bowlers. We lost a couple of early wickets and then we kind of lost the momentum in the middle; we couldn't really get going," said Gill.

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