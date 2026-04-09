In a perfect thriller in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by a one-run margin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match went down to the wire, with DC needing two off two balls in the chase. GT pacer Prasidh Krishna pulled off an incredible show as he bowled a dot ball to DC's David Miller before outfoxing the southpaw with a slow bouncer and sealing a narrow victory for his team. The high-pressure game tested the nerves of the players.

Now, GT captain Shubman Gill has been fined as his team maintained a slow over-rate during the game, the IPL informed through a release on Thursday. "As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the release explained.

Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season following a roller-coaster last over, as a rampaging Miller's momentary indiscretion cost Delhi Capitals dearly. Miller refused a single off the penultimate delivery of the final over bowled by Krishna, underlining his lack of trust in partner Kuldeep Yadav. Prasidh then bowled a pace-off slower delivery, which Miller missed, and Jos Buttler-having taken one glove off-broke the stumps before Kuldeep could make his ground.

Delhi Capitals finished agonisingly short on 209 for 8 in pursuit of 211.

Jos Buttler (52 off 27) returned to his ballistic ways with a six-laden half-century, before captain Shubman Gill (70 off 45) and Washington Sundar (55 off 32) powered Gujarat Titans to 210 for four.

KL Rahul (92 off 52) and Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) provided an ideal platform for Delhi Capitals with a 76-run stand off 49 balls. However, Rashid Khan struck thrice in the middle overs to wrest momentum away from Delhi Capitals.

Titans had things under control until the 19th over, with the hosts needing 36 off the last two overs.

It was a tough ask, but with Miller (41 not out off 20) returning to the centre after treating his finger in the dressing room, there was hope.

Miller single-handedly brought Delhi Capitals back into the game with a couple of cracking sixes and a four in a 23-run penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj.

With the majority of Titans pacers proving expensive on the night, the experienced Prasidh Krishna was left to defend 13 off the final six balls.

Vipraj Nigam departed after a four off the first ball, leaving Miller with eight to get off the last three deliveries.

What followed was a mammoth hit over long-off that almost sealed the deal for Delhi Capitals. Such was Miller's state of mind that he refused a single on the penultimate ball, and that proved decisive in the end.

With two needed off the final ball, Prasidh bowled a slow bouncer that Miller failed to connect with. Miller attempted a run, leaving Kuldeep Yadav short of his crease. A review was called for a wide, but it was deemed a fair delivery, leaving Miller disappointed. It was the first loss of the season for Delhi Capitals, while the Titans finally logged full points on their third attempt.

(With PTI inputs)

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