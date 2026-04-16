Shreyas Iyer was at his acrobatic best as he took a fantabulous catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in a Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Thursday. The catch came on the third ball of the 18th over bowled by Marco Jansen. Mumbai Indians had just hit a six and were starting to look dangerous. The third delivery of the over would have also gone past the boundary but for Iyer. Iyer ran in from long-on and leapt to reverse-cup the ball while airborne before throwing it to Xavier Bartlett. Replays showed that Iyer had released the ball on time. After completing the catch, Iyer gestured to the Mumbai crowd, urging them to applaud.

A belligerent century from Quinton de Kock (112 not out) and a gritty 50 from Naman Dhir pulled Mumbai Indians out of doldrums and lifted them to an under-par 195/6 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Confined to warming the bench so far, de Kock replaced Rohit Sharma and smacked his third IPL hundred to lead an inspirational fightback for the troubled Mumbai Indians, who had slipped to 15/2 in three overs and had their backs firmly pressed against the wall.

The veteran Protea batter was in his elements during his unbeaten ton -- a 60-ball 112 not out (8x4s, 7x6s) and his first in IPL since 2022 -- clobbering the ball powerfully on the leg-side and picking boundaries with precision and terrific timing on the off.

India and Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/22) swung the ball precariously with immaculate lengths to snaffle two key wickets early on, while a third came late in the innings.

With PTI inputs

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