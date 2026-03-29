Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31 against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh. After finishing as runners-up in 2025, Shreyas Iyer and his team are determined to replicate last year's heroics and clinch their maiden IPL title. At the auction, PBKS retained their core squad and brought in four new players, including Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis. The 31-year-old is no stranger to the PBKS setup, having previously been part of the franchise during the 2018 season. Ahead of their opening match, Dwarshuis interacted with NDTV and shared his insights on the team's preparations and Shreyas Iyer's leadership.

Here are the highlights of NDTV's exclusive interaction with Dwarshuis:

NDTV: PBKS' first match of IPL 2026 is against GT. How's the mood in the camp?

Ben: Yeah, the mood's been really high. I think we've had a really nice lead-in. We've had a couple of really competitive practise games and we've got a few training sessions to go to sort of sharpen up our skills and really get ready for the 31st.

NDTV: You are not new in the PBKS setup as you were also there in the 2018 season. Does this familiarity in the camp helps in you any sense?

Ben: Yeah, I mean there's a couple of familiar faces. Obviously, a lot has changed in the eight years that I haven't been here, but you know it's nice to be back here and have a little bit of familiarity to help you settle in. The stadium is also beautiful. Looking forward to seeing it packed out with fans and it be really loud and noisy. All the facilities are great and we've had a couple of great training and practise games, so vibes high and the ground looks great.

NDTV: How does it feel to work under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, who is widely known for his smart cricketing style?

Ben: It's great. I've had a little bit of experience with him in the past and really enjoyed those times, so to have a nice two months stint with him is gonna be really great and hopefully I can learn a few things.

NDTV: Some words on Shreyas Iyer and his captaincy?

Ben: I mean from all reports, he's one of the strongest captains in the league. Great cricketing brain, really understands the game and I'm excited to hopefully get to play a few games and see out in the middle what he's like.

NDTV: PBKS are filled with youngsters like Priyansh, Prabh, Nehal, Musheer. With whom do you get along the most?

Ben: Initial take is that they're all incredible cricketers. They all got an opportunity to showcase their skills in the practise matches and it's been really impressive to see the young proper players, how strong they are. Maybe Mushir (whom you get along the most). He's a funny character and he's loud and outgoing, so it's been nice to have a few conversations with him.

NDTV: IPL is played on various venues in India, you think that these different pitch conditions will be affecting the game?

Ben: Yeah, I think each ground you go to is always going to slightly alter the way that you want to go about your game and having that adaptability to be able to play not only in different conditions in India but all around the world I think is what makes great cricketers.