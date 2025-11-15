Rajasthan Royals (RR) have traded their captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), according to a report. Samson makes the switch to the five-time champions with hours remaining for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Retention deadline. RR, on the other hand, have acquired the services of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange, ending weeks of speculation. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the move received the green light after initial complications due to the lack of an available overseas slot.

"For the record, the trade, which had hit a technical snag due to the lack of an available overseas slot, as first reported by Cricbuzz on November 11, in the Royals' squad, has been cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). An official announcement is expected on Saturday (November 15)," the report said.

The report also added that "CSK had been pursuing Samson for the last three years."

An IPL CEO, on the conditions of anonymity, labelled this trade as a sweetheart deal for the Royals.

"It's quite shocking that a franchise player who has been a star performer for CSK has been let go so easily. With MS Dhoni on the verge of retirement, who is the face of CSK? After MS, it was always Jadeja. Once MS is done, does the team have a representative face?" the report quoted the CEO as saying.

One of the most prominent names at CSK, Jadeja spoke with franchise icon MS Dhoni before the trade process started.

"The two have spoken before the trade process was initiated, and both apparently agreed that the move is in the best interest of everyone concerned," the report claimed.

On Friday, multiple reports claimed that CSK may say goodbye to Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, and Jamie Overton.