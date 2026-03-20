Sanju Samson is now in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain joined the five-time champions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as part of a major swap deal. CSK traded their seasoned campaigner Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran to acquire the services of Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter is gearing up to play the 19th edition of the IPL in the yellow jersey. On Friday, CSK shared a video on social media in which Samson could be seen involved in a light-hearted chat with legendary captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling five IPL titles. He had stepped down from captaincy but led the side last year as Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out due to injury mid-season.

Speaking on the opportunity of playing with Dhoni, Samson said, "I have spoken to Mahi bhai (Dhoni) over the phone and interacted with him, but playing with him as part of a team will be great. I see it as an opportunity to learn from him."

"(I am) looking forward to playing for CSK, I feel grateful for the love and attention I have been getting from fans," he added.

To make things more interesting, Samson will face his former team RR in CSK's very first game of the season. The contest will take place on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati - the adopted home ground of RR.

"This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket," Samson said.

The wicketkeeper-batter is high on confidence, having won the Player of the Tournament award in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Thanks to Samson's heroics, India clinched a record third title, registering a one-sided victory over New Zealand in the final.

"I wasn't very confident when I left home to play in the World Cup, but the universe had other plans; I played well and the reception has been great," said Samson.