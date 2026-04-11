Sanju Samson announced his arrival at Chennai Super Kings in style in his fourth match for the franchise in IPL 2026. Samson stayed unbeaten on 115* (56b, 15x4s, 4x6s) as the star became the first wicketkeeper to hit a century for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He reached the triple-figure mark in 52 balls. He also broke MS Dhoni's record for the most runs in an innings by a designated CSK wicketkeeper in the IPL - 84 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.

Samson is also the second batter to score a century for three IPL franchises. He has scored centuries for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and CSK. KL Rahul (Punjad Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, DC) was the first to achieve the feat.

Sanju Samson shed his indifferent start to IPL 2026 season with a blazing hundred and Ayush Mhatre offered another glimpse into the future with a fluent half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 212 for two against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday. His unbeaten 115 off 56 balls (15x4, 4x6) was the cornerstone of Chennai's one of better outings with the bat in this IPL.

After being asked to bat first, the CSK man brought up his first substantial knock in a Yellow jersey, and was involved in an excellent stand with Mhatre for the second wicket -- 113 runs in a little over 11 overs.

It was Samson's fourth IPL hundred, the first for CSK and the first in IPL 2026.

A big score from Samson was essential for himself and CSK to restore the belief of ‘Anbu-den' faithfuls in their team, and he did that on the night with a brilliant innings in front of home fans.

It was the typical Samson innings. The Kerala batter had looked unsure of his feet and field placings in earlier matches this season, but on this instance a familiar Samson returned.

The feet, eyes and hands rediscovered their coordination and consequently the shots flowed in all directions off the field. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to accelerate even in Power Play, and his 62-run opening wicket alliance was entirely built on Samson's aggression.

With agency inputs

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