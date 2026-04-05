Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka appeared visibly emotional as his team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling IPL 2026 game on Sunday. Chasing 157, LSG captain Rishabh Pant showed nerves of steel, remaining unbeaten on 68 to guide his side home with one ball to spare. It is LSG's first victory of the season in their second game, having lost their opener to Delhi Capitals. Goenka, who was earlier seen thanking the heavens when LSG's bowlers started well, reacted to Pant's winning boundary with an emotional applause.

With 9 runs needed in the final over, Pant slammed three boundaries to clinch victory. As cameras pointed to Goenka, the LSG owner's relief was clear.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: As it happened

Skipper Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain's knock after pacer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine.

Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total.

Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 62, Nitish Kumar Reddy 56; Mohammed Shami 2/9, Avesh Khan 2/36, Manimaran Siddharth 1/29).

Lucknow Super Giants: 160 for 5 in 19.5 overs. (R Pant 68 not out, A Markram 45; Harsh Dubey 2/18).

With PTI inputs

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