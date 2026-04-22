Ahead of the most anticipated clash of IPL 2026 between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, pacer Deepak Chahar shared a light-hearted moment with legendary MS Dhoni at the Wankhede Stadium. The two teams will lock horns on Thursday in Mumbai, with both sides eyeing crucial two points. However, the spotlight will also be firmly on Dhoni, who has been sidelined with an injury and is yet to feature in a match this season. According to reports, the 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is expected to return against MI.

In a video posted on MI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chahar was seen approaching Dhoni, who was practising at the ground. As soon as the pacer reached him, the former CSK captain noticed a cameraman behind Chahar and humorously asked him to send the cameraman away so they could chat in peace.

"Tum aaye, saath mein camera leke aaye... bhagao isko" (You came along with a camera... get him out of here), Dhoni said to Chahar.

Cameraman be like… chalo theek hai pic.twitter.com/KqzXsYc9h3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 22, 2026

"Arey yaar bhaiya, jao aap" (Come on, brother, please go), Chahar replied to the cameraman.

Smiling, Dhoni added, "Haan, warna baat nahi kar paenge" (Yes, otherwise we won't be able to talk).

Notably, Chahar was an integral part of CSK's setup after joining the franchise in 2018. He went on to represent Chennai until 2024 before being released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

During his time with CSK, Chahar played 76 matches and picked up 75 wickets at an economy rate of 7.91 runs per over. He was also part of three IPL title-winning campaigns-2018, 2021, and 2023-under Dhoni's captaincy.

Talking about the MI vs CSK match, it is El Clasico of IPL on Thursday night -- Mumbai vs Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium. While cricket is a team game, the news is about potential return of the two superstars of the game- MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Both likely to play on Thursday night, because the stakes for their respective teams are very high. It is the Indian Premier League's most storied rivalry that returns to the Wankhede - a venue that has witnessed some of the league's most defining moments.

However the context of Thursday's contest is urgency, desperation, and a battle of survival. At the heart of the narrative are two of the league's biggest icons - MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - both expected to return in a clash that could define their teams' seasons, as their respective team sources have told NDTV. Both aware of the urgency of the situation.

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