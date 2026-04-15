Former Australia captain Michael Clarke's on-air remark regarding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad sparked a social media meltdown during the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Gaikwad has struggled for runs at the top this season, managing just 63 in five games with a high score of 28. On Tuesday against KKR, Gaikwad managed just seven runs off six balls before being dismissed by Anukul Roy. Following Gaikwad's dismissal in the third over, Clarke had a "brainfade" moment, referring to the wicket as a "big blow for KKR."

The comment quickly went viral, with fans highlighting the irony in Clarke's statement, given Gaikwad's recent form.

Commentator said "Big blow for KKR" when Ruturaj got out pic.twitter.com/8cJLAkWUVF — A (@ApexWrites7) April 14, 2026

Here's how internet reacted:

I think he meant big wicket for KKR but funny — SilenceAtSlip (@silenceatslip) April 15, 2026

is this real? — moscow chick (@yodontcalm) April 14, 2026

Yeah I thought I heard it wrong for a minute .. — No One (@None1161897) April 15, 2026

Lmao — Full Stacked Starship |🇮🇳| 🇺🇦 (@full_starship_) April 15, 2026

Meanwhile, CSK registered their second successive win of the season, beating KKR by 32 runs.

Undergoing a transition, CSK came into this contest after a comprehensive 23-run win over Delhi Capitals and produced another convincing show to beat KKR and move one spot up to eighth in the points table.

"Slowly, slowly, it is starting to come together, I feel," Gaikwad told broadcaster after the match.

"Everyone kind of knows what their role is, which overs and what lengths to bowl at. I think they are adjusting and adapting really well according to what (the) team needs.

"As I said, slowly, slowly, we are getting better and better and that is a good sign for us," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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