Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated Chennai Super Kings' comprehensive 103-run victory to Mukesh Choudhary, who featured in the match despite the recent demise of his mother, as players wore black armbands in tribute during their clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. "Pretty tough on him (Mukesh Choudhary), I would dedicate this win to him. All glory to him. Everyone chipped in and wanted to be there for him. Feels good (on the win)," Gaikwad said after the match.

CSK delivered a dominant all-round performance, posting a formidable 207/6 after opting to bat first. Sanju Samson led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 101, while contributions across the batting order ensured the total crossed the 200-run mark.

In response, the Mumbai Indians struggled from the outset and were eventually bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. Akeal Hosein starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Noor Ahmad provided crucial support.

Speaking about the decision at the toss, Gaikwad revealed it was instinctive. "My gut feeling wanted me to bat first. Sanju and I said that it wasn't coming on nicely."

He credited the collective batting effort, highlighting the importance of small contributions. "Everyone chipped in really well. Even the 20s helped. Sanju played a magnificent knock and took us home," he said.

"Mukesh to Quinton de Kock, that set the momentum. He started really well," he added.

Praising the bowling unit and team balance, he added, "It's a blessing to have Akeal and Noor. Everyone is settling. Everyone is calm and composed."

Reflecting on the team's approach and growing rhythm in the tournament, Gaikwad said, "We have been doing well; it's just starting to click. We are trying to cover all the bases. We start from zero, it's about assessing."

Meanwhile, after the win, CSK have moved up to the fifth position in the points table with six points in seven matches. They will next face the Gujarat Titans on April 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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