Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially revealed their squad for IPL 2026, stepping into the new season with renewed belief after finally securing their maiden IPL title last year. With retentions completed, RCB have held on to their biggest pillars, including senior icon Virat Kohli and dependable middle-order contributor Rajat Patidar, while also strengthening depth across batting, bowling and all-round options. The management feels this balanced and settled group brings the experience, hunger and stability required to mount a strong title defence.

In some major releases, RCB let go Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi.

Here's a look at the newly announced Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2026 -

Players Retained: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

Players Released: Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee.

Auction Budget: Rs 16.4 crore