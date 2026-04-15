Rohit Sharma was nowhere to be seen during the Mumbai Indians' (MI) lengthy net session on Tuesday, raising doubts over his fitness and availability for the team's upcoming match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday. The former MI captain reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. Rohit had retired hurt in the sixth over of MI's 241-run chase, after scoring a 13-ball 19. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit underwent scans after the match, and there are no signs of a tear in the inconclusive medical report.

While his availability for the match against PBKS remains an uncertainty, it is highly unlikely that the veteran would miss too many matches.

"As a matter of fact, any hamstring injury is serious, but Cricbuzz understands that there is no conclusive evidence of anything severe that could force Rohit's absence for too many IPL matches. Rohit had retired hurt in the sixth over of Mumbai Indians' chase against RCB on Monday, after scoring a 13-ball 19," the report said.

The report added that Rohit is likely to make the final call on his participation, despite the management being keen on not risking their star batter.

"Whether MI will take a chance by playing Rohit on Thursday is debatable. It is likely that the management, given the value of Rohit's presence in the side, may opt to err on the side of caution to rule out the risk of aggravating the injury. However, it is also likely that the final call will be left to Rohit himself. Given his experience, he is best placed to take the important decision," it added.

On Sunday, Rohit completed 6,000 runs for MI, the most for the franchise in the IPL.

He now has 6013 runs under his belt in 231 at an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82, including 40 half-centuries and two hundreds for the Mumbai-based franchise.

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