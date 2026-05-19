The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The red-ball game will begin on June 6 in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the Indian side; however, there is a change in the position of the vice-captain. Rishabh Pant was holding the responsibility, but KL Rahul has replaced him in the role, as per the squad announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in the presence of the Board's chief selector Ajit Agarkar at a press conference in Guwahati.

Uncapped players Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey have also been named in the squad.

India will also play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out on both. Ravindra Jadeja is also among the absentees against Afghanistan.

There is a short turnaround between the IPL and the one-off Test which begins on June 6. The IPL final is scheduled for May 31 in Ahmedabad.

The one-off Test holds more significance considering India's troubles in the traditional format, especially at home.

The batters need to find a way to tackle spin-friendly conditions. It is an aspect that has bothered them for a while now and was thoroughly exposed by South Africa in the home series last November.

India have also not been able to find a stable number three since Cheteshwar Pujara left the scene.

Sai Sudharsan got his chances but could not deliver. And now Devdutt Padikkal is expected to be given a decent run from the start of the home season. Both batters have been included in the 15-member team.

India squad for one-off Afghanistan Test: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey and Dhruv Jurel.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash