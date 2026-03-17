Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that he had been pranked by Australia legend Ricky Ponting during his first year as a Mumbai Indians (MI) player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya had been signed by MI in 2015, when Ponting was the coach of the franchise. Only 21 at the time, Pandya impressed with his explosive finishing and won a few awards in the post-match presentation ceremonies. However, the all-rounder was unaware that the prize money is divided amongst the entire team due to a prank played on him by Ponting.

Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Pandya revealed that Ponting had told him that he would get the entire sum when he wins an award in a post-match ceremony. As a result, the maverick all-rounder had already begun planning things he would buy.

It was only later that he realised that the amount is shared amongst the entire team and that Ponting had played a prank on him.

Pandya made 112 runs in eight innings in his debut season at an excellent strike-rate of 180.64. He also picked up a wicket with the ball. MI won the title that season.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid were bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mithali Raj received the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026, on Sunday in New Delhi.

The BCCI Naman Awards annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country. The Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honour bestowed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former Indian cricketers for their supreme contribution to the sport.

With ANI inputs