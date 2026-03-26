The IPL 2026 season is just round the corner but the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is still 'not ready' for the opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. While the tickets for the match were sold out within minutes, ESPN Cricinfo reported that the stadium resembles a 'construction site' just days ahead of the encounter. While the playing surface was completely ready, sheets of plywood were scattered near the entrace and mason, carpenters, contractors and vendors were all working hard to put finishing touches on the stadium.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium had to go through major infrastructural changes after 11 people lost their lives in the stampede on June 4 last year. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) decided to make big changes to the exits as well as fan areas - something that resulted in the stadium missing their deadline for completition set for March 15.

"We haven't slept for four days," one worker said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to skip the traditional opening ceremony for IPL 2026 in order to show respect towards the 11 victims of the stampede tragedy in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. There will be no celebrations ahead of the match. However, according to Times Of India, the IPL governing council are planning a grand closing ceremony on May 31.

"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025."

However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Times Of India.