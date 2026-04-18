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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions are breathing fire in the ongoing season as they just lost one match out of five. Their batting unit is equally lethal as their bowling, making them one of the dominating sides of the tournament. DC, on the other hand, had a great start to the season, but slumped to two back-to-back defeats. Axar Patel and Co will desperately aim for a win to bring their campaign back on track. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 game, straight from Bengaluru:

Apr 18, 2026 13:50 (IST)
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RCB vs DC Live: RCB - the favourites

Almost a month into IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have evolved into the most complete unit in the competition and they will be eager to strengthen their hold on this tag when they face the struggling Delhi Capitals. 

Apr 18, 2026 13:37 (IST)
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RCB vs DC Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Axar Patel Tristan Stubbs Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Phil Salt Krunal Pandya IPL 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Match 26
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