Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions are breathing fire in the ongoing season as they just lost one match out of five. Their batting unit is equally lethal as their bowling, making them one of the dominating sides of the tournament. DC, on the other hand, had a great start to the season, but slumped to two back-to-back defeats. Axar Patel and Co will desperately aim for a win to bring their campaign back on track. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 game, straight from Bengaluru: