Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a light-hearted moment with Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar after their IPL 2026 match on Friday. The 15-year-old was the top performer for RR as he slammed 78 off 26 deliveries to guide his team to victory over RCB. It was a destructive innings from the youngster, and it led to massive praise from both fans as well as experts. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Vaibhav was seen having a conversation with RCB's Jitesh Sharma when Patidar walked up to him and playfully grabbed him by the neck. The incident ended with both cricketers laughing, and the interaction has already gone viral on social media.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar admitted that despite posting a 200-plus total, his side was outplayed by Rajasthan Royals' explosive batting, particularly singling out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impact as the difference-maker.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led a powerful attack to kick off Rajasthan Royals' chase, easily dismantling Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling with bold shots as hosts continue to be on top with a six-wicket win over RCB. The teenager played with stunning audacity, his clean, powerful swings sending the ball racing to the fence at will, with 15 of his 26 deliveries fetching boundaries.

By the time he miscued one off Krunal Pandya, the damage had already been done, putting Rajasthan Royals firmly in control. Though they endured a brief wobble, slipping from 129/1 to 134/4, the foundation laid by Suryavanshi ensured the chase remained well within reach.

“Everyone would have loved seeing Vaibhav bat. The way Vaibhav and Yashasvi bat, it feels like the wicket isn't doing much. The way we started in the powerplay, we lost wickets, getting to 200+ was a positive sign for us. In the same way, their batters, especially Vaibhav, made the difference. I think the way we are batting in the last matches was brilliant. There are a lot of learnings from this game,” said Patidar after the match.

(With IANS inputs)

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