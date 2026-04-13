Following his side's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar offered some fitness updates on star batter Virat Kohli, saying that the 37-year-old veteran is doing okay. After a slip-up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB came back to winning ways with an 18-run win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored magnificent fifties to power RCB to 240/4. MI fell 18 runs short, ending at 222/5 despite a stunner 71* in 31 balls by Sherfane Rutherford, which had nine sixes and a four. Notably, Virat did not come to the field and was seen wearing a jacket while sitting out of the field.

Speaking after the post-match about any possible injury to Virat as being reported, Patidar said, "I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now."

About the win, Patidar said that there is clarity given to all the players in the batting line-up and spoke on the atmosphere and fanfare at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in a full-packed stadium - that is a different feeling. It was, I would say it is a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat Bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort."

On his preference for spin or pace, both bowling forms that he has absolutely butchered in his season, Patidar said, "To be honest, people used to say that I love playing spin, but if someone asks me, I would say I love playing pace. And the playing pace on this track, I think it's a very good track to play for a fast bowler. So I think I love facing fast bowling."

Against spin this season, Patidar has faced 59 balls, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 218.94, with nine fours and 11 sixes, being dismissed twice. Against pace, he has made 66 in 32 balls, with a strike rate of 206.25, including two fours and seven sixes, being dismissed once.

Patidar is the joint-highest six-hitter with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (18) this season and is the second-highest run-getter, with 195 runs in four innings at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 214.28, with two fifties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash