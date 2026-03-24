Ahead of the upcoming IPL matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a series of enhanced security measures, operational changes, and heartfelt tributes, following last year's tragic stampede incident which claimed eleven lives in the stampede. RCB Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Menon expressed gratitude to the Government of Karnataka and police officials for their coordination and support. He said that all arrangements are being carried out under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Karnataka High Court, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Cricket Association and under the guidance of state police.

Menon highlighted that emergency planning protocols will now be implemented directly by the state association, with all permissions, including barricade installations, streamlined through them. He emphasized that adherence to SOPs will be non-negotiable this season.

In a major technological upgrade, RCB has deployed AI-driven CCTV surveillance systems in and around the stadium. These systems are capable of providing real-time alerts on crowd density, queues, and potential risks, allowing immediate coordination with police and other authorities. The Commissioner's office will also have access to a live feed to monitor the situation both inside and outside the venue.

Significant changes have also been made to fan entry and exit. Based on police advice, all access points have been reconfigured to ensure smoother crowd movement. Gates will open four hours before match time to avoid last-minute congestion.

For the first time, RCB is pushing a predominantly digital ticketing system, with 80-90 percent of tickets being mobile-based and sold through the team's official platform. In a fan-friendly move, every ticket holder will be eligible for a free metro ride via the Namma Metro, along with parking options at metro stations. Importantly, no private vehicle drop-offs will be allowed near the stadium to reduce traffic congestion.

RCB also confirmed that there will be no unboxing or large-scale promotional events at the stadium this season, keeping the focus on match operations and safety.

In a touching tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives in last year's stampede, the franchise announced that 11 seats at the stadium will be permanently kept empty for every match. Additionally, players will wear jersey number 11 during practice sessions and black armbands on the commemorative day.

On being asked why the franchise had not made a detailed public statement earlier regarding the incident, Menon said the matter remains sub judice and that the team has been fully cooperative with all investigating agencies.

RCB is also set to play two of its home matches in Raipur, with Menon acknowledging the support extended by the state authorities there.

With a blend of advanced technology, tighter security protocols, and emotional remembrance, RCB is aiming to ensure a safer and more meaningful experience for fans in the upcoming IPL season.