Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration is legendary. But it's not the only 'celebration trick' up his sleeves. And it was visible during Rajasthan Royals' match against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Saturday. The spinner got the wicket of Jos Buttler in the 14th over. It was a fuller delivery outside off stump and Buttler went after it, only to be caught at long-off by Donovan Ferreira. After the dismissal, Jadeja gestured towards Buttler and indicated that his wicket was now in his pocket.

Sir Jadeja gets Jos Buttler and celebrates in style



Momentum shift incoming?#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 #RRvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/4f0xDg7EfO pic.twitter.com/6f9yCsOCWA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 9, 2026

Skipper Shubman Gill smashed a quick 84 while Sai Sudharsan made a fine 55 as Gujarat Titans posted 229 for four against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Gill made his runs off 44 balls with the help of nine fours and three hits over the fence, while Sudharsan's 55 came off 36 balls, during which he smashed six boundaries and two sixes in a 118-run opening stand after being sent in to bat.

Towards the end, Washington Sundar (37 not out off 20 balls) played a good hand for GT.

Right-arm medium pacer Brijesh Sharma (2/47) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Yash Raj Punja (1/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) scalped a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 229 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84, Sai Sudharsan 55; Brijesh Sharma 2/47)

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