Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravi Bishnoi achieved a feat that no other bowler has managed against Virat Kohli in nearly three years. During the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on Friday, Bishnoi clean bowled Virat after he scored 32 runs off 16 deliveries. Virat was completely foxed by a googly from the leg-spinner as the ball sneaked through his bat and pad to crash into the stumps. This was the first time in 1,089 days that Kohli was dismissed bowled in the IPL. The last bowler to achieve this feat was Akash Singh of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who did it back in 2023.

Blistering fifties by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match on Friday.

Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.

Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls) shared a 37-ball 108-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform. Krunal Pandya (2/30) tried to bring them back with back-to-back wickets.

But Jurel, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24), completed the task with another 68-run stand, with two overs to spare.

For RR, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) took two wickets.

"The previous, keeping the previous years in mind, I feel we were not up to the mark in a few years that we've played here, but today I think it was very clinical. It's always about getting better. I feel the way we bowled, the way we started, I would have been happy with 200. But I think the way we clawed back in the middle overs, I still think we were like 20 over par."

"We should have bowled a little better, executed a little better. Maybe I made a few bad decisions and restricted them to like a 170-ish. But yeah, things to learn every game. (what mistakes were done today while bowling?) I think a few balls here and there. This is a wicket where not a lot of sixes are hit down the ground, especially our spinners. So I felt at some points we gave a little bit of room, played to the batsman's advantage. So I think as we move forward, we learn from these mistakes and try not to repeat them," RR captain Riyan Parag said.

(With agency inputs)

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