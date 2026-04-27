Riyan Parag, a captain short of runs, will need to lead from the front to challenge a peerless Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Tuesday. In the Shreyas Iyer-Ricky Ponting era that began last year, Punjab Kings have scripted a sensational turnaround, making them the most consistent and assuring unit in the competition, attributes they longed for ages. Virat Kohli owned the tag of chase-master with his remarkable consistency over the years and now Iyer too is on that path. As a leader and batter, he has displayed commendable calm in high-pressure situations to help Punjab Kings stay unbeaten in the tournament thus far.

Iyer has led brilliantly but the team as a whole too has functioned like a well oiled unit. Last season, they managed to defend the lowest total in IPL history and on a scorching Saturday in New Delhi, Iyer and Co. gunned down a record 265-run target with ridiculous ease.

The six wins in seven games (one washout) has also been made possible by the destructive opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who put their team on course for a historic chase at Kotla by hammering 116 runs in the powerplay.

Punjab Kings bowlers took a beating in that match but considering the batting friendly conditions and small ground dimensions, they could not be blamed much.

Playing their last game of the season here before hosting their final three league games of the season in Dharamsala, Punjab Kings will be expected to steamroll Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals have lost momentum in the middle phase of the tournament having won their first four games. While teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has produced jaw dropping performances, the team has not been able to maintain consistency.

Eight games into the season, captain Parag has failed to deliver in the middle order, collecting just 88 runs in eight innings at an underwhelming strike rate of 112.82. The pressure on him is mounting with every game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to chase down 229 against the Royals comfortably in the night game on Saturday. Their fielding too left a lot to be desired.

"I think different venues everyday, different games, different ways to approach it. I feel we don't know how Chandigarh is going to be as of now. I mean, they chased down a big score, yes, in Delhi, but Chandigarh is a new ground and a new wicket, a new soil. So hopefully, it doesn't go to that extent," said Parag.

Batting first, Punjab Kings had pummelled 254 in their previous game at their home ground.

The Royals would be hoping to bowl first considering the phenomenal chasing abilities of Iyer and his team.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans