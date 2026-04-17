Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has sent a blunt message to the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee, warning of the huge loss India would face if Shreyas Iyer is not handed a return to the T20I team. Iyer last played a T20 International for India in 2023 against Australia; since then, the batter has been overlooked for a spot in the shortest format. However, having seen Iyer deliver consistent results in the Indian Premier League over the last two to three seasons, Ashwin has once again advocated for his return. In fact, Ashwin also wants Iyer to be given a leadership role in the team, highlighting his achievements in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings over the last two years.

Ashwin's strong push for Iyer's T20I return comes after the Punjab Kings dismantled the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2026 match on Thursday, where Iyer slammed a brilliant 66 off just 35 balls. Iyer was not picked for India's T20 World Cup squads in 2024 or 2026. For Ashwin, the batter has channelled his frustration over these snubs into an inner fire that has taken his game to a new level.

"Why should he have to answer to anyone? By channelising that inner fire, Shreyas has shown everyone exactly what excellence looks like. People raised constant questions, claiming he couldn't handle the short ball. But look at how he responded to Jasprit Bumrah, using a front press to dispatch a short delivery over mid-wicket for a massive six.

I was on air at the time; it was truly unbelievable. He played a similar shot against Chennai at Chepauk in his very first game. It's his way of saying: 'You want me to prove I can play the short ball? No, I won't prove anything to you.' Instead, he is showing himself how capable he can be and how hard he can chase excellence. Seeing cricketers like him inspires me because I've told myself the same thing my entire life: Don't answer to anyone; just keep moving forward."

BIG STATEMENT BY ASHWIN ON SHREYAS IYER'S MINDSET



Ravichandran Ashwin said – Shreyas Iyer didn't complain after being ignored for the T20 World Cup… instead, he let his performance speak.



“Ignore me… I won't say a word. I'll take stunning catches, score runs, and… pic.twitter.com/4xUs7de2Ir — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 17, 2026

R. Ashwin also highlighted how hard Iyer has worked on his strike rate over the last couple of years, taking the numbers from the mid-120s to over 170 in the T20 format. That strike rate, according to Ashwin, exceeds 300 against fast bowlers.

"Shreyas is demonstrating his growth in two major ways. He was already the best player and hitter of spin, but he has evolved. Over the last two years, he has pushed his strike rate from around 128 to well over 170. Against fast bowlers, he's operating at a strike rate of 300. He isn't just waiting for the full ball; he's taking the attack to them. Why? Because he is handling the short ball so effectively now that bowlers realise they can no longer use it as a safety net. You cannot simply 'tuck him up' with a short ball to save yourself anymore."

Ashwin further stressed the importance of Iyer's return to the national T20 side, stating that if he remains out of the team and is denied a leadership role, the loss belongs to the country, not the player.

"His range is exceptional, and his levers are great; he extends through the shot to send the ball a long way. Ignore Shreyas Iyer at your own peril. If he isn't in the scheme of things or part of the leadership group, the loss isn't his, it's ours."

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