Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer, describing him as "unflappable" and highlighting his exceptional calmness and tactical clarity during high-pressure run chases.

In a post on X, Ashwin hailed Iyer's ability to read match situations, guide his batting partners, and stay composed even in tense moments, calling his overall approach "Top Class." "At the moment, Shreyas Iyer looks unflappable. His ability to forecast a chase, guide his partner, staying unruffled amidst pressure and shot selection against a bowler he fancies at the right moment are attributes that not many cricketers can boast of at this point in time," Ashwin wrote.

Ashwin further added that while modern cricket has several explosive batters capable of producing eye-catching innings, few possess Iyer's combination of temperament, situational awareness, and controlled aggression.

"We have a plethora of batters who can excite with their shot-making ability but not many like Shreyas. Top Class," he added.

At the moment Shreyas Iyer looks unflappable.



His ability to forecast a chase, guide his partner, staying unruffled amidst pressure and shot selection against a bowler he fancies at the right moment are attributes that not many cricketers can boast of at this point of time.



We… pic.twitter.com/zrwhNOurUa — Ashwin ???????? (@ashwinravi99) April 11, 2026



Punjab Kings pulled off a record-breaking chase as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter at Mullanpur, overhauling a massive target of 220 with 7 balls to spare.

SRH, after being put in to bat, posted a strong total of 219/6, driven by a sensational opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

The duo tore into the PBKS attack in the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma delivering a blistering 74 off 28 balls, including eight sixes and five fours, while Travis Head contributed a quick 38 off 23. Their 120-run stand set the tone for a dominant batting display, with SRH racing to 105/0 inside the first six overs.

Abhishek brought up his half-century in just 18 balls, while SRH registered one of the most explosive powerplays in IPL history. Despite losing both openers in quick succession to Shashank Singh, SRH maintained momentum through the middle overs, reaching 132/2 at the halfway mark and 176/3 after 15 overs.

However, regular wickets in the death overs, including the dismissals of Ishan Kishan (27) and Heinrich Klaasen (39), prevented SRH from crossing the 230-mark they had briefly threatened.

For PBKS, Shashank Singh (2/20) and Arshdeep Singh (2/50) were among the key wicket-takers, while Xavier Bartlett chipped in with one scalp.

In reply, PBKS produced a fearless and aggressive chase, led by their top order's explosive intent. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh set the tone early, smashing the SRH bowling attack to all parts of the ground.

Priyansh blazed a 20-ball 57, while Prabhsimran struck a rapid 51 off 25 balls, as PBKS raced to 93/0 in the powerplay and crossed 100 in just 6.3 overs.

Although SRH briefly fought back with quick wickets from Shivang Kumar, dismissing both openers and later Cooper Connolly, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase brilliantly. Iyer played a commanding, unbeaten knock of 69 off 33 balls, combining with Nehal Wadhera to rebuild after early wickets and then accelerating with authority.

Iyer's innings, laced with five fours and five sixes, ensured PBKS remained ahead in the chase throughout the second half. He finished the game in style alongside Shashank Singh, guiding PBKS to 223/4 in 18.5 overs.

For SRH, Shivang Kumar stood out with figures of 3/33, but their bowling unit struggled to contain the explosive PBKS top order, especially in the powerplay and death overs, which ultimately decided the contest.

With this victory, Punjab Kings registered their 10th successful chase of 200-plus targets in IPL history, underlining their growing reputation as one of the most dangerous chasing sides in the tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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